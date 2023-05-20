A massive boxing upset transpired earlier today (Sat., May 20, 2023) at the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron event live on DAZN from inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, as Jose Felix stunned previously undefeated Irishman Gary Cully with a wild third-round TKO.

Cully was making his homecoming and was a betting favorite to take care of Felix and push his undefeated record to 17-0. Unfortunately for all the Irish fans in attendance, Cully was caught with a vicious left hook midway through the third round and never recovered.

Felix tracked Cully down and landed punches in bunches. Cully stood his ground and utilized the ropes to keep himself standing. After more punishment from Felix the crowd became silent and Cully’s corner decided to throw the towel in to save their fighter.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

HUGE UPSET



Jose Felix SHOCKS Gary Cully to get a massive stoppage win #CullyFelix pic.twitter.com/RJrHws0yRV — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 20, 2023

Jose Felix shocks the home fans with an unbelievable finish #TaylorCameron | #DAZNRingside pic.twitter.com/dxjUgm4xaN — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 20, 2023

Congrats Jose Felix on a big away win in Dublin...#TaylorCameron #CullyFelix pic.twitter.com/RfKsi7qsxy — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 20, 2023

For complete ‘Taylor vs. Cameron’ results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.