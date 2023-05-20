 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Undefeated Irish boxer stunned by massive upset KO | Taylor vs. Cameron

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
Boxing In Dublin - Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

A massive boxing upset transpired earlier today (Sat., May 20, 2023) at the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron event live on DAZN from inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, as Jose Felix stunned previously undefeated Irishman Gary Cully with a wild third-round TKO.

Cully was making his homecoming and was a betting favorite to take care of Felix and push his undefeated record to 17-0. Unfortunately for all the Irish fans in attendance, Cully was caught with a vicious left hook midway through the third round and never recovered.

Felix tracked Cully down and landed punches in bunches. Cully stood his ground and utilized the ropes to keep himself standing. After more punishment from Felix the crowd became silent and Cully’s corner decided to throw the towel in to save their fighter.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

For complete ‘Taylor vs. Cameron’ results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania