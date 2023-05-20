With UFC Vegas 73 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., May 20, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between women’s strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill, a co-headliner involving middleweight finishes Anthony Hernandez and Edmen Shahbazyan, and the UFC welterweight debut of Joaquin Buckley, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE at 10:00 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC Vegas 73 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.