Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill went to absolute war last night (Sat., May 20, 2023) at UFC Vegas 73 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but it was Dern who inflicted more damage to capture an impressive main event unanimous decision.

In addition to the women’s strawweight headliner, UFC Vegas 73 played host to a collection of under-the-radar matchups that produced memorable action from start to finish. Check them out below and let us know your favorite:

Former middleweight Joaquin Buckley delivered in his UFC welterweight debut with a nasty head kick knockout over Andre Fialho (watch HERE)

Carlos Diego Ferreira ended a three-fight losing streak with a hellacious one-punch knockout stoppage over lightweight veteran Michael Johnson

Viacheslav Borshchev scored multiple knockdowns against Hayisaer Maheshate before locking in a brutal second-round TKO finish

Former Contender Series standout, Orion Cosce, suffered another TKO loss when Gilbert Urbina put a stop to him in the second round

Rising women’s flyweight contender Natalia Silva earned her third-straight Octagon win with a dominant TKO finish over veteran Victoria Leonardo

Anthony Hernandez pushed his UFC middleweight win streak to four with a vicious third-round TKO stoppage over Edmen Shahbazyan (see HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 73 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Makenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill Performance of the Night: Viacheslav Borschev Performance of the Night: Carlos Diego Ferreira

For complete UFC Vegas 73 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.