Joaquin Buckley delivered another viral knockout finish earlier tonight (Sat., May 20, 2023) at UFC Vegas 73 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “New Mansa” made good on his move to welterweight and ended fellow striker Andre Fialho with a gnarly head kick stoppage in the second round.

This was a pretty even fight for the first five minutes, but Buckley certainly landed the more powerful shots along the way. Buckley started to take over in the second frame as Fialho looked to stay away from his power. Towards the end off the frame “New Mansa” launched a perfectly-timed left head kick that destroyed Fialho and sent him crashing to the canvas. Buckley followed up for an insurance shot but it wasn’t needed. The damage was already done.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Buckley, 29, sheds a two-fight losing streak at middleweight with this victory. Even more importantly, Buckley enters the welterweight division with a devastating knockout to call his own. It’s good enough to land him in another meaningful matchup his next time out and closer to a potential shot at the top 15.

For complete UFC Vegas 73 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.