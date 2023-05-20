 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Joaquin Buckley delivers in welterweight debut, scores viral head kick KO | UFC Vegas 73

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Joaquin Buckley delivered another viral knockout finish earlier tonight (Sat., May 20, 2023) at UFC Vegas 73 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “New Mansa” made good on his move to welterweight and ended fellow striker Andre Fialho with a gnarly head kick stoppage in the second round.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 73 On ESPN+

STRAWWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns home to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., May 20, 2023, with No. 7-ranked women’s Strawweight contender, Mackenzie Dern, testing her high-powered submission skills against No. 13-seeded Angela Hill. In UFC Vegas 73’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, Anthony Hernandez will lock horns with Edmen Shahbazyan in a showdown between talented Middleweight up-and-comers.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

This was a pretty even fight for the first five minutes, but Buckley certainly landed the more powerful shots along the way. Buckley started to take over in the second frame as Fialho looked to stay away from his power. Towards the end off the frame “New Mansa” launched a perfectly-timed left head kick that destroyed Fialho and sent him crashing to the canvas. Buckley followed up for an insurance shot but it wasn’t needed. The damage was already done.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Buckley, 29, sheds a two-fight losing streak at middleweight with this victory. Even more importantly, Buckley enters the welterweight division with a devastating knockout to call his own. It’s good enough to land him in another meaningful matchup his next time out and closer to a potential shot at the top 15.

For complete UFC Vegas 73 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania