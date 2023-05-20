 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Carlos Diego Ferreira planks Michael Johnson with insane one-punch KO | UFC Vegas 73

By Dan Hiergesell
Carlos Diego Ferreira stopped the bleeding of a three-fight losing streak earlier tonight (Sat., May 20, 2023) at UFC Vegas 73 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the lightweight veteran finished Michael Johnson with a brutal second-round knockout (punch).

Both lightweights had their moment in the first round, but Johnson started to dictate the pace of the fight towards the end of the frame and entering the second. Ferreira eventually turned up the heat on the feet and landed a massive overhand right. It connected and Johnson instantly went out, hitting the deck like a wood plank.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Ferreira, 38, captures his first knockout finish since taking out Kyle Nelson back in 2018. The aging contender needed a performance like this to regain his footing at 155 pounds, but he’ll have to prolong his success before re-entering the top 15 discussion.

