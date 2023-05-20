Conor McGregor will be in his glory watching Katie Taylor move up in weight to challenge Chantelle Cameron for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring female light-welterweight titles later today (Sat., May 20, 2023) live on DAZN from inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. That’s because “Notorious” helped put the fight together and sponsored the event to bring Taylor back to the motherland.

McGregor, who is a huge supporter of Taylor, felt obligated to step in when negotiations were stalling to have Taylor fight on Irish soil next. Despite being an Olympic gold medalist and arguably the best pound-for-pound female boxer in the sport today, Taylor has never competed professionally in Ireland. That created a need for McGrgeor to make sure his fellow Irish athlete was able to showcase her skills in front of the wild Irish fans.

“It wasn’t happening otherwise. There were roadblocks and all the rest of it,” said McGregor in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani (shown above). “I reach out and said I’m in on this. Let me in on this. Bring our champion home. Katie is Olympic champion. World champion. She’s never fought in Ireland professionally. Get our champion home.

“I was happy to jump at it. So we jumped at it and that’s it.”

While McGregor wasn’t able to book Taylor’s title defense at the infamous Croke Park the former UFC champion still managed to bring Ireland’s champion home.

“Of course she can,” said McGregor when asked if Taylor could sell out Croke Park. “Of course we can. As Irish people, when one of us go to war we all go to war and that still stands true to this day. All across the board.

“So you’re damn right you can sell out Croke Park. We will. It just couldn’t happen this time. We’ll do it in September.”

As for his prediction for the fight, McGregor is siding with his fellow Irish superstar and picking Taylor to move up in weight and win in front of her home crowd.

“You think it’s all sweet with Katie Taylor. That girl will take your teeth,” said McGregor. “She’ll take your teeth and that’s the truth.”

“She’s going for the double title and all,” McGregor continued. “She’ll have a second world title up a weight class.”

What do you think, fight fans? Does Taylor move up and claim another set of world titles today in Dublin?

Let’s hear it!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the ‘Taylor vs. Cameron’ main event right HERE. Follow along as the action rolls in real-time with the main card starting at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN.