Conor McGregor arrived in style for the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron boxing match earlier today (Sat., May 20, 2023) live on DAZN from inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, and was met by a mob of surprised Irish fans.

McGregor, who has made his own headlines this week, helped put this event together. According to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar, plans were in limbo for ‘Taylor vs. Cameron’ before McGregor stepped in and helped close the deal. We’re not sure exactly how much involvement McGregor had in that process, but his overall support of Taylor and desire to bring a title fight back to Ireland certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed.

On Saturday afternoon, McGregor made his grand entrance at the 3Arena to lend even more support to Taylor. The former UFC double champ is one of the most famous Irishman in the world so his arrival was received with excitement. McGregor made his way into the arena and was met with a mob of fans trying to get a picture with the UFC star. “Notorious” snapped a few photos before he entered a back room and started singing along with a 50 Cent song.

McGregor eventually made his way ringside to watch some early fights with boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn, and cheer on his fellow Irish athletes. Check it out in the above video player and below:

Conor McGregor is in the building for Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron #TaylorCameron | #Boxingpic.twitter.com/CrO4MoiE7f — RINGOFHIGHLIGHTS (@ringofhighlight) May 20, 2023

Looking forward to the Taylor/McGregor face off later.pic.twitter.com/RsdflWjEp3 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 20, 2023

Conor McGregor with Eddie Hearn ringside for Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron… pic.twitter.com/U9MBG6hph7 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 20, 2023

Taylor and Cameron will be fighting later this evening in the main event. Cameron will be defending her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring female light-welterweight titles as Taylor tries to move up a weight class for double champ status.

For complete ‘Taylor vs. Cameron’ results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.