Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 73 main event

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 73: “Dern vs. Hill” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., May 20, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out a special “Sky’s the Limit” preview for event headliners Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill in the embedded video above.

STRAWWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns home to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., May 20, 2023, with No. 7-ranked women’s Strawweight contender, Mackenzie Dern, testing her high-powered submission skills against No. 13-seeded Angela Hill. In UFC Vegas 73’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, Anthony Hernandez will lock horns with Edmen Shahbazyan in a showdown between talented Middleweight up-and-comers.

Dern (12-3) is looking to rebound from her majority decision defeat to Xiaonan Yan at UFC Vegas 61 last fall, her second decision loss across her last three fights. As for Hill (15-12), she’ll be looking to build on her two-fight win streak after previously scoring decision wins over Emily Ducote and Lupita Godinez.

Both contenders are battling for prime position in the official strawweight rankings.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 73 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 73 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Dern vs. Hill” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.

