Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KO) made a memorable home debut earlier today (Sat., May 20, 2023) live on DAZN from inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, as the undisputed lightweight champion tried to move up in weight to take out Chantelle Cameron (18-0, 8 KO) for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring female light-welterweight titles.
Unfortunately for the lightweight champion, Cameron was too much to handle over the course of 10 rounds. The English champion ended up edging out Taylor on the scorecards with a majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 96-94).
With Conor McGregor cheering her on ringside, Taylor tried to impose her will early on, but it was Cameron who landed the more meaningful shots in the opening rounds. Taylor scored some solid rights along the way only to have Cameron respond with lead jabs and constant forward movement.
Both women would exchange crisp shots and inside barrages in the middle half of the fight leading into the later frames. They almost traded rounds on the scorecards as the action was real tight. Cameron was just a little more active and ended up defending her light-welterweight title on enemy soil.
Check out the full fight video highlights below:
