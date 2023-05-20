Fight fans were offered up a Friday treat last night (May 19, 2023) when BKFC 43 unraveled live on FITE.TV from inside Liberty First Arena in Omaha, Nebraska, featuring three brutal knockouts and bloody action from bell to bell.

One specific matchup that stood out more than the rest was a women’s clash between OnlyFans stars Jade Masson-Wong and Taylor Starling. The two women met at the beginning of the main card and was the only female scrap of the night. Wong was brining in a 1-1 record under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) banner as Starling looked to build on her 3-1 mark.

As expected, both ladies delivered carnage from the opening bell. It was a hard five rounds that saw some pretty gnarly bare knuckle action, including a vicious knockdown landed at the end of the third round that left Starling in a heap of trouble. She was able to recover and finish the fight, only to see Wong walk away with the unanimous decision nod.

Check out some of the highlights below:

The complete BKFC 43 results is as follows:

Houston Alexander def Jeremy Smith via Unanimous Decision

Dakota Cochrane def. Noah Cutter via first-round KO

Jimmie Rivera def. Bekhzod Usmonov via Unanimous Decision

Sean Wilson def Brandon Meyer via Unanimous Decision

Alonzo Martinez def Jeremy Sauceda via fourth-round TKO

Carlos Trinidad-Snake def Elvin Brito via Unanimous Decision

Ryan Braun def Andrew Potter via first-round KO

Jade Masson-Wong def Taylor Starling via Unanimous Decision

Jeff Souder def Idrees Wasi via Unanimous Decision