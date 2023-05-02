Irene Aldana steps in for injured Julianna Pena, faces Amanda Nunes in new UFC 289 main event

Irene Aldana’s time is finally now.

UFC President, Dana White, broke the news today (Tues., May 2, 2023) that a major shift has taken place atop UFC 289 on June 10, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The original Bantamweight title main event trilogy between the champion, Amanda Nunes (22-5), and former champion, Julianna Pena (12-5), is off after Pena suffered a broken rib. Now, No. 5-ranked contender out of Mexico, Aldana (14-6), is set to fill in for her first UFC title shot.

The Nunes-Aldana pairing was one many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community expected before the Pena trilogy was formally announced. Aldana has won her last two via impressive knockouts over the likes of former Featherweight title challenger, Yana Santos, and Featherweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter 28 (TUF), Macy Chiasson. Aldana had been set to rematch Raquel Pennington in the main event of UFC Vegas 73 on May 20, 2023, before the injury to Pena.

No replacement for Aldana in the Pennington match up has been announced yet or if the Bantamweight contender will remain in that main event slot.

The current 14-fight UFC 289 line up can be seen here:

135lbs.: (C)Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

155lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

170lbs.: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira

170lbs.: Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

145lbs.: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

205lbs.: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus

145lbs.: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

185lbs.: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

185lbs.: Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

125lbs.: Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak

145lbs.: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida

125lbs.: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

135lbs.: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng

115lbs.: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira