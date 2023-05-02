Irene Aldana steps in for injured Julianna Pena, faces Amanda Nunes in new UFC 289 main event

Irene Aldana’s time is finally now.
UFC President, Dana White, broke the news today (Tues., May 2, 2023) that a major shift has taken place atop UFC 289 on June 10, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The original Bantamweight title main event trilogy between the champion, Amanda Nunes (22-5), and former champion, Julianna Pena (12-5), is off after Pena suffered a broken rib. Now, No. 5-ranked contender out of Mexico, Aldana (14-6), is set to fill in for her first UFC title shot.
The Nunes-Aldana pairing was one many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community expected before the Pena trilogy was formally announced. Aldana has won her last two via impressive knockouts over the likes of former Featherweight title challenger, Yana Santos, and Featherweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter 28 (TUF), Macy Chiasson. Aldana had been set to rematch Raquel Pennington in the main event of UFC Vegas 73 on May 20, 2023, before the injury to Pena.
No replacement for Aldana in the Pennington match up has been announced yet or if the Bantamweight contender will remain in that main event slot.
The current 14-fight UFC 289 line up can be seen here:
- 135lbs.: (C)Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana
- 155lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
- 170lbs.: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira
- 170lbs.: Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt
- 145lbs.: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
- 205lbs.: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus
- 145lbs.: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder
- 185lbs.: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
- 185lbs.: Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders
- 125lbs.: Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak
- 145lbs.: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida
- 125lbs.: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
- 135lbs.: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng
- 115lbs.: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira
