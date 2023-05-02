Former UFC champ Fabricio Werdum suddenly jacked at 45, credits Brazilian IFBB meathead

Fabricio Werdum is looking fit, ripped, and ready for his big fight against ... Father Time?

The former UFC heavyweight champion has not competed since his unceremonious exit from Professional Fighters League (PFL) and as of this writing, does not have a fight booked or a combat sports promotion to call home (yet).

So why the rigorous training regimen?

“The 60 day challenge pushed me out of my comfort zone to reach my best self,” Werdum wrote on social media. “I think this teaching can be applied to all areas of life and works for everyone. We have dozens of excuses for not doing certain things, but if we focus on the goal, with determination, we can overcome ourselves and our limits. And the most important of all is the feeling of realizing that dream... it’s the ‘I got it’ with help from my team and mostly my will to win, I DID IT! AND YOU CAN DO IT TOO! Thank you all for the encouragement, support and good vibes! We keep on moving forward!”

Werdum, who turns 46 in July, has been “lifting weights” with IFBB pro Eduardo Correa.

“Vai Cavalo” parted ways with UFC after submitting Alexander Gustafsson back in summer 2020 and later hooked up with PFL as “the Tom Brady of MMA.” Unfortunately, Werdum (24-9-1, 1 NC) would battle Renan Ferreira to a controversial “No Contest” before leaving the promotion in early 2022.

Next stop? A Brazilian boxing ring, if all goes according to plan.