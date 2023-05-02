Boxing’s Deontay Wilder arrested on felony gun charges, issues defiant first statement

Former WBC heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder was arrested on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles and slapped with felony gun charges after police, who stopped the “Bronze Bomber” for his tinted windows, found a 9mm in his Rolls-Royce.

That’s according to a report from TMZ Sports.

Wilder, 37, was booked on felony possession of a concealed weapon and bonded out later in the day. He recently issued a statement on Twitter, telling fans “I’d rather be safe than sorry, the end.” Unfortunately for Wilder, it’s not the end until the court settles his case.

No word yet on how (or if) today’s arrest will affect his fighting future.

Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) was in talks to throw down with fellow heavyweight bruiser Anthony Joshua at some point later this year. In addition, the “Bronze Bomber” was also teasing a potential boxing match against former UFC 265-pound titleholder Francis Ngannou.

Expect more details on this still-developing story in the coming weeks.