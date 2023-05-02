BKFC odds: Mike Perry opens as sizable betting favorite over bareknuckle rival Eddie Alvarez

Mike Perry has become the face of bareknuckle boxing.

The former UFC welterweight, who parted ways with the promotion after losing four of his last five MMA fights, is now 4-0 on the regional circuit, having picked up a Triad Combat victory in late 2021 before rattling off three straight wins for BKFC.

That includes last weekend’s violent headliner in Denver, where “Platinum” treated Luke Rockhold like Dr. Alan Feinstone treated his cheating wife Brooke.

So what’s next for Perry?

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez was also victorious at BKFC 41, turning away fellow Octagon veteran Chad Mendes in one of the craziest wars of the year. Depending on the weight, Perry vs. Alvarez could be the fight to make for late 2023.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag already have Perry as the -300 (1/3) betting favorite over Alvarez, who clocked in as the +240 (12/5) underdog. Those numbers are likely to fluctuate if matchmakers decide to pursue this fan-friendly bareknuckle banger.

And what about that face off between Perry and Conor McGregor?

There’s little chance we’ll see “Notorious” in BKFC since he remains under contract with UFC and has a fight on tap for November (we hope). But just for kicks and giggles, bookies pegged Perry as the +120 (6/5) underdog against McGregor, the slight favorite at -150 (2/3).

