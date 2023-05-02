Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 288? Commentary team set for ‘Sterling vs Cejudo’ on May 6

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from its upcoming UFC 288: “Sterling vs. Cejudo” ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (May 6, 2023) inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The UFC 288 commentary team will feature Jon Anik on play-by-play, along with former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Spotify podcasting giant Joe Rogan on color, according to a report from MMA Junkie, with Bruce Buffer handling Octagon voice duties.

UFC 288 will be headlined by the bantamweight title fight pitting current 135-pound kingpin Aljamain Sterling opposite former division titleholder Henry Cejudo. In addition, Gilbert Burns collides with fellow welterweight contender Belal Muhammad in the five-round co-main event.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 288 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 288: “Sterling vs. Cejudo” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 288 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.