Get hyped! TUF 31 poster drops for ‘Team McGregor vs Team Chandler’ on May 30

We’re less than a month away from the premiere of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31, coached by lightweight rivals Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. “Notorious” and “Iron” are expected to fight at some point later this year but McGregor still has to work through his USADA issues and as of this writing, has yet to reenter the drug-testing pool.

The promotion recently uploaded a new poster for TUF 31, which airs at 10 p.m. ET every Tuesday night beginning May 30 with immediate replays on ESPN+ (sign up here). The upcoming season will feature experienced fighters in both the bantamweight and lightweight divisions, including a few familiar faces from past seasons.

Here’s the current roster for TUF 31:

Bantamweight:

Hunter Azure

Timur Valiev

Brad Katona

Mando Gutierrez

Trevor Wells

Carlos Vera

Rico DiSciullo

Cody Gibson

Lightweight:

Jason Knight

Roosevelt Roberts

Kurt Holobaugh

Austin Hubbard

Nate Jennerman

Lee Hammond

Landon Quinones Stewart

Aaron McKenzie

“Chandler and Conor were very respectful to each other and then some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show,” UFC President Dana White said during a recent press conference. “And yeah, they do not like each other now. A lot of shit went down. The stuff that happened shouldn’t have happened and ... I’m getting old, boys. I’m getting old. I would’ve been in there sooner back in the old days, but… yeah. Not good.”

McGregor and Chandler are expected to compete at lightweight.