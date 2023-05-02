Latest UFC rankings update: Song Yadong zips past Dominick Cruz to claim No. 7 spot at 135 pounds

Song Yadong blasted his way back into the win column by smashing Ricky Simon in the UFC Vegas 72 main event last weekend in Las Vegas, capturing a fifth-round technical knockout finish and claiming the No. 7 spot in the official bantamweight rankings, previously held by former 135-pound champion Dominick Cruz. “The Dominator” slipped to No. 8 while Simon holds steady in the No. 10 slot.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Jon Jones

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Islam Makhachev

4. Leon Edwards

5. Israel Adesanya

6. Aljamain Sterling

7. Kamaru Usman

8. Charles Oliveira

9. (T) Brandon Moreno

9. (T) Alex Pereira

11. Jiri Prochazka

12. Dustin Poirier

13. Max Holloway

14. Jamahal Hill

15. Robert Whittaker

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Brandon Moreno

1. Deiveson Figueiredo

2. Alexandre Pantoja

3. Kai Kara France

4. Brandon Royval

5. Matheus Nicolau

6. Alex Perez

7. Amir Albazi

8. Matt Schnell

9. Manel Kape

10. David Dvorak

11. Tim Elliott

12. Muhammad Mokaev

13. Su Mudaerji

14. Tagir Ulanbekov

14. Bruno Silva

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Merab Dvalishvili

2. Sean O’Malley

3. Cory Sandhagen

4. Petr Yan

5. Marlon Vera

6. Rob Font

7. Song Yadong +1

8. Dominick Cruz -1

9. Pedro Munhoz

10. Ricky Simon

11. Umar Nurmagomedov

12. Adrian Yanez

13. Jonathan Martinez

14. Chris Gutierrez

15. Jack Shore

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Interim Champion Yair Rodriguez

2. Max Holloway

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Josh Emmett

6. (T) Chan Sung Jung

6. (T) Calvin Kattar

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Ilia Topuria

10. Movsar Evloev

11. Bryce Mitchell

12. Sodiq Yusuff

13. Dan Ige

14. Edson Barboza

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael Fiziev

7. Mateusz Gamrot

8. Arman Tsarukyan

9. Rafael dos Anjos

10. Jalin Turner

11. Dan Hooker

12. Damir Ismagulov

13. Renato Moicano

14. Drew Dober

15. Grant Dawson

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Khamzat Chimaev

4. Belal Muhammed

5. Gilbert Burns

6. Shavkat Rakhmonov

7. Stephen Thompson

8. Geoff Neal

9. Sean Brady

10. Vicente Luque

11. Neil Magny

12. Michael Chiesa

13. Jack Della Maddalena

14. Michel Pereira

15. Daniel Rodriguez

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Alex Pereira

2. Robert Whittaker

3. Marvin Vettori

4. Jared Cannonier

5. Paulo Costa

6. Dricus Du Plessis

7. Sean Strickland

8. Derek Brunson

9. Roman Dolidze

10. Jack Hermansson

11. Kelvin Gastelum

12. Nassourdine Imavov

13. Brendan Allen

14. Chris Curtis +1

15. Andre Muniz -1

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jamahal Hill

1. Jiri Prochazka

2. Magomed Ankalaev

3. Jan Blachowicz

4. Aleksandar Rakic

5. Anthony Smith

6. Nikita Krylov

7. Johnny Walker

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Paul Craig

10. Ryan Spann

11. Azamat Murzakanov

12. Dominick Reyes

13. Jim Crute

14. Khalil Rountree

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Sergei Pavlovich

3. Stipe Miocic

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Tom Aspinall

6. Tai Tuivasa

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Serghei Spivac

9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Derrick Lewis

12. Jailton Almeida

13. Chris Daukaus

14. Blagoy Ivanov

15. Alexandr Romanov

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Alexa Grasso

3. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Weili Zhang

5. Rose Namajunas

6. Julianna Pena

7. Carla Esparza

8. Jessica Andrade

9. Erin Blanchfield

10. Amanda Lemos

11. Manon Fiorot

12. Taila Santos

13. Raquel Pennington

14. Marina Rodriguez

15. Holly Holm

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Amanda Lemos

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Marina Rodriguez

6. Yan Xiaonan

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Tecia Torres

9. Virna Jandiroba

10. Amanda Ribas

11. Tatiana Suarez

12. Michelle Waterson

13. Luana Pinheiro +1

14. Angela Hill -1

15. Tabatha Ricci

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Manon Fiorot

3. Talia Santos

4. Erin Blanchfield

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Katlyn Chookagian

7. Lauren Murphy

8. Jennifer Maia

9. Amanda Ribas

10. Viviane Araújo

11. Maycee Barber

12. Casey O’Neill

13. Andrea Lee

14. Tracy Cortez

15. Miranda Maverick

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1. Julianna Pena

2. Raquel Pennington

3. Holly Holm

4. Ketlen Vieira

5. Irene Aldana

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Pannie Kianzad

8. Macy Chiasson

9. Karol Rosa

10. Mayra Bueno Silva

11. Miesha Tate

12. Julia Avila

13. Norma Dumont

14. (T) Josiane Nunes

14. (T) Chelsea Chandler +1

There you have it.

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the bantamweight division, following the UFC 288: “Sterling vs. Cejudo” pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. (May 6, 2023) at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

