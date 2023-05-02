Stamp Fairtex expects interim title shot with first U.S. win: ‘I want to show everyone this is Stamp!’

DENVER, COLORADO — Stamp Fairtex has gold on her mind as she gets set to debut in the United States along with her lone-fighting home, ONE Championship, at ONE Fight Night 10 this weekend (Fri., May 5, 2023).

A 17-fight veteran in the promotion between mixed martial arts (MMA), Muay Thai, and kickboxing, Fairtex turned her attention fully onto MMA in 2019, going 9-2 since. The Thai’s great striking is always on display with each performance despite continuous improvements in her grappling.

Set to take on Alyse Anderson in Denver, Colorado at the 1stBank Center, Fairtex expects to get one step closer to her ultimate goal after this upcoming appearance.

“I think if I win this fight there will be an interim belt fight for me next,” Fairtiex told MMA Mania. “That’s what maybe [ONE CEO] Chatri [Sityodtong]has alluded to, but we’ll see what happens.

“I think maybe [Seo Hee Ham would be my opponent],” she continued. “She is really good and I’m ranked No. 1, she is No. 2.”

Due to the tragic passing of her younger sister, Victoria, the future of reigning ONE Atomweight champion, Angela Lee, is up in the air. Therefore, leaving an interim title possibility as a strong one for top contenders looking to make their statements.

Fairtex’s last loss came against Lee in a wild affair after winning 2022’s divisional Grand Prix tournament. A strong first round for Fairtex ultimately wasn’t enough as she fell short in round two via a late rear-naked choke submission.

Against Anderson, Fairtex knows she’ll be at certain physical disadvantages, but has acclimated to the new environment by flying out five weeks in advance. Size limitations will be nothing new for the 5-foot-2 25-year-old who last earned a split decision win over a significantly larger 5-foot-8, “Supergirl” Anna Jaroonsak.

“First week [in Denver], yeah, I had problems,” Fairtex said. “I could not breathe. Now, everything is okay. It’s better now.

“I’m so excited because this is my first fight in America and the first time for ONE Championship. I want to show everyone this is Stamp (laughs).

“She’s really good,” she concluded on Anderson. “She’s taller than me, she’s good at everything, but I want to win. She has long legs, long arms, and a long body. [Against Supergirl] her weight and my weight were different. I fight at 115 pounds and she fights at 125 pounds. That difference was so hard for me. I could not pressure, I had to use my technique and technical abilities.”