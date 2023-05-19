One of the biggest boxing matches of the year will go down tomorrow night (Sat., May 20, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as undisputed lightweight champion, Devin Haney, puts his four belts on the line against former champion, Vasyl Lomachenko.

While Lomachenko may have given up some momentum since losing his lightweight titles to Teofimo Lopez back in 2020 the 35-year-old veteran is still as dangerous as they come. Lomachenko will be the betting underdog heading into this main event title fight so the pressure won’t be as high. It will be interesting to see how her performs in the situation and if his speed can play a big factor.

Haney, who became the undisputed lightweight champion after beating Georges Kambosas Jr. back in June 2022, is one of boxing’s pound-for-pound best fighters. The 24-year-old sports an undefeated 29-0 record and plans on keeping his title this weekend in Las Vegas. Defeating someone like Lomachenko will be another big feather in the cap of Haney.

On Friday, the two lightweights came face-to-face for official weigh ins and one final staredown. Haney and Lomachenko started chirping and getting closer before Haney erupted with a violent shove. Lomachenko flew backwards off camera as security stepped in.

Check it out in the above video player courtesy of Top Rank Boxing.

After the fight, Haney and Lomachenko were asked about their onstage altercation and both fighters thought they got the upper hand. Let’s just be thankful we didn’t have another repeat of Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose.

Haney and Loma both feel they have the upper hand following their weigh-in scuffle #HaneyLoma pic.twitter.com/zBlMSrGyoo — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 20, 2023

“He’s mine,” said Lomachenko. “Now he is mine. He doesn’t have the power. I felt it. [He shoved me] because he’s scared.”

“That was just the start,” Haney explained. “You see how easy I pushed him? He’s the smaller man and I’m gonna impose my will on him.”

The ESPN+ "Prelims begin" at 6 p.m. ET, continue both there and on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, then transition to ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET. Haney and Lomachenko are expected to make the walk closer to midnight.

