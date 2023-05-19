Conor McGregor is back in Dublin, Ireland, for this weekend’s Katie Taylor boxing match and found himself chopping it up about a potential Canelo Alvarez superfight.

McGregor is a massive Taylor supporter and was nearly a lock to show up this weekend for her title defense against Chantelle Cameron from inside 3Arena. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) double champ was out and about earlier this week and ended up at his Black Forge Inn restaurant. That’s where he ran into world-renowned Matchroom Sport boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Hearn, who represents Taylor, has also worked to promote Canelo in previous bouts as part of his partnership with DAZN. He’s respected as one of the best boxing promoters in the sport and someone who McGregor respects and has always wanted to do business with. So when the two met up at the Black Forge Inn fans knew they’d be talking about some pretty interesting things.

McGregor touched on his upcoming matchup with Michael Chandler and eventual return to the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool, but “Notorious” also spoke about a potential fight with Canelo when asked by reporters.

“I’m a southpaw, John Ryder’s a southpaw, Billy Joe Saunders is a southpaw,” explained McGregor (shown in the above player courtesy of The Mac Life). “ I’ve seen methods, I’ve seen things I do, and I know he’s waning. I’d fight Canelo no f—king problem.”

McGregor, who hasn’t competed professionally since suffering a leg injury to Dustin Poirier back in July 2021, has only fought one time inside of the boxing ring. That came against undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2017. McGregor surprised many with the shots he was able to land against “Money,” but the former UFC king was eventually defeated via 10th-round TKO.

While fight fans wait for McGregor’s anticipated return against Chandler to be made official it would be one hell of a ride to see the Irishman step inside of the boxing ring opposite Canelo. Alvarez hasn’t looked like his dominant self in recent bouts and is running out of suitable challengers. Maybe it’s something McGregor, Canelo, Hearn, and UFC will visit in the near future.

Thoughts? Is McGregor vs. Canelo something you’d pay to watch?

Let’s hear it!