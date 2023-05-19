Video: UFC Vegas 73 fighter ‘breathing heavily’ while missing weight, ‘punched the wall in frustration’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held its early and official weigh ins on Friday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 73 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (May 20, 2023) on ESPN+ at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Get complete UFC Vegas 73 weigh ins results and video here.

Two fighters were unable to make their respective marks and will be fined 20 percent of their fight purse, payable directly to their opponents.

Welterweight Orion Cosce weighed in at 172.5 pounds for his preliminary card showdown opposite Gilbert Urbina, who tipped the scale at 170 pounds on his first attempt. Not long after, Vanessa Demopoulos came in at 117.5 pounds for her strawweight battle against former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5).

“Orion punched the wall on his way out of the room in frustration,” onsite reporter Amy Kaplan wrote on Twitter. “He’s 1.5 pounds over for his fight with Gilbert Urbina and was breathing heavily on the scale.”

Have a look:

Here’s Demopoulos weighing in:

Both fighters stopped cutting weight after their first attempt.

