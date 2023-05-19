Face off! Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill staredown video from UFC Vegas 73 weigh ins

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 73: “Dern vs. Hill” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (May 20, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch event headliners Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill face off at the early (and official) UFC Vegas 73 weigh ins in the embedded video above.

Dern (12-3) is looking to rebound from her majority decision defeat to Xiaonan Yan at UFC Vegas 61 last fall, her second decision loss across her last three fights. As for Hill (15-12), she’ll be looking to build on her two-fight win streak after previously scoring decision wins over Emily Ducote and Lupita Godinez.

