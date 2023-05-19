Oddsmakers have locked in Dustin Poirier as a betting favorite for his upcoming rematch with fellow UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 on July 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The lightweight matchup will serve as the main event and be contested for the “BMF” title.

With the top of the lightweight division on lock a rematch between Poirier and Gaethje seemed like the most obvious choice. They are two of the most recognizable and entertaining fighters in the sport today and already met back in 2018 when “Diamond” defeated “Highlight” via TKO in a Fight of the Night contest.

Ahead of their UFC 291 rematch, oddsmakers have already pegged Poirier as the betting favorite. The odds are close, but “Diamond” has opened as a -125 favorite to defeat Gaethje once again inside of the Octagon. That means you will need to bet $125 on Poirier to win $100.

Gaethje, on the other hand, is a +105 favorite. That could lead to good money on the lightweight contender as a $100 bet nets you $105 in winnings. Check out the opening odds below courtesy of Bet Online:

These odds shouldn’t come as a major surprise. Not only does Poirier already hold a win over Gaethje, but he’s 4-1 in his last five trips to the cage. That includes two stoppages over Conor McGregor and a recent submission win over Michael Chandler. As for Gaethje, he’s 3-2 over his last five UFC appearances. He wasn’t able stop Chandler in their Fight of the Year matchup back in 2021 and has not captured a finish since stopping Tony Ferguson back in 2020.

Do you agree with these odds? Who are you putting your money on at UFC 291?

Sound off!