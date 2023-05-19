Colby Covington is one of the most hated fighters in all of mixed martial arts (MMA) so when he starts talking about ways to block out the negativity other athletes should take notice.

Outside of “Chaos,” one of the most controversial fighters in the sport today is none other than reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. For one reason or another, fight fans and MMA pundits are reluctant to dive all in and crown “Funk Master” one of the best fighters in the world. Due in part to winning the 135-pound title by disqualification and then defending it against aging veterans on their way out, Sterling hasn’t been able to capture the audience and overall respect that he wants and undoubtedly deserves.

Covington, who is hated for the things he says and not necessarily by the way he fights, knows what it’s like to have haters and doubters holding him back. That’s why he offered up some advice for Sterling on how to handle the negativity despite being one of the best fighters in the sport.

“I would tell him to just keep being you,” Covington told MMA Fighting. “In due time, people will have no choice but to respect you when you keep proving them wrong and just keep silencing them, that’s the best revenge. Success is the best revenge. He’s just got to keep doing his thing.

“He’s doing great things in the business and the company, he’s making history in that bantamweight division. I think he’s doing just fine, and he [shouldn’t be] really too worried about the haters right now. He should be worried about how his bank account looks.”

Sterling, who is coming off a split decision win over a returning Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 earlier this month, is scheduled to defend his title next against rising star Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 this August in Boston (details HERE). It will give “Funk Master” another opportunity to prove he’s the real deal and put any remaining doubts to rest.

