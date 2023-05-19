NO DECISION! Boxing commission strikes down KSI win over Joe Fournier

Olajide William Olatunji, better known by his YouTube handle “KSI,” had his boxing victory over Joe Fournier overturned after the aging nightclub owner filed a successful appeal with Professional Boxing Association (PBA) earlier this week in England.

KSI landed an illegal fight-ending elbow in the second round.

“Even though KSI was winning the fight, the blow with the forearm-elbow has been found to be accidental and the obvious disappointment that will follow, it has been decided that the contest is declared a no decision in accordance with the rules,” PBA wrote in a prepared statement.

“The PBA has conducted the review properly, fairly and with legal assistance throughout as the bout was sanctioned and regulated under the unified rules of boxing. We have ensured that this process was conducted swiftly and fairly to uphold the integrity of boxing.”

KSI was preemptively “at peace” with the commission’s decision.

The change drops KSI to 3-0 in exhibition fights with one No Decision. The social media star holds a previous split decision victory over Logan Paul in late 2019. There have been rumors of a potential Tommy Fury fight moving forward, but nothing is official at this time.