Live: UFC Vegas 73 early weigh ins video results | Dern vs. Hill

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 73 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 115-pound showdown between Top 15 strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Angela “Overkill” Hill. The action gets underway this Sat. night (May 20, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a middleweight co-headliner between Edmen “The Golden Boy” Shahbazyan and Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the lightweight showdown between Diego Ferreira and Michael “The Menace” Johnson, all 24 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 73 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Dern vs. Hill” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 73 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 73 Main Card on ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Angela Hill ()

185 lbs.: Anthony Hernandez () vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5)

120 lbs.: Emily Ducote (119.5) vs. Loopy Godinez (119.5)

170 lbs.: Joaquin Buckley (170.5) vs. Andre Fialho (169.5)

155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev (154.5) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (155.5)

155 lbs.: Diego Ferreira (154.5) vs. Michael Johnson (155)

UFC Vegas 73 Preliminary Card on ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Vanessa Demopoulos () vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5)

170 lbs.: Orion Cosce () vs. Gilbert Urbina (170)

265 lbs.: Ilir Latifi () vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (264.5)

155 lbs.: Nick Fiore (154) vs. Chase Hooper (156)

125 lbs.: Victoria Leonardo (124.5) vs. Natalia Silva (124.5)

170 lbs.: Themba Takura Gorimbo (170) vs. Takashi Sato (170.5)

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 73 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 73 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Dern vs. Hill” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.