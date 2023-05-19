Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Israel Adesanya is excited about what Francis Ngannou’s massive new contract with Professional Fighter’s League (PFL) means for the future. “The Predator” didn’t just score a major payday in his free agency, but many of his other demands were accommodated. For example, Ngannou will help with the development of PFL Africa, has the freedom to pursue his boxing dreams, and has set a guaranteed minimum for his opponents.

It’s all fairly unprecedented, which is what happens when the Heavyweight champion walks at the height of his power! “Stylebender” is a longtime friend of Ngannou, and he described himself as “stoked” for Ngannou’s new path with PFL.

“It’s good news. It’s good for the game, I think,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel (via MMA Junkie). “What I really liked is how his opponent is guaranteed a million. That’s cool. What he’s doing with PFL Africa … you can see the potential already. PFL Africa, and Francis has a seat at the board, or at the table.

“This thing about his opponent is guaranteed a million, how many fighters are gonna be like, ‘Right, I need to get to the PFL. I wanna fight Francis,’ because now Francis is the guy, the money fight. That’s another twist on it that I like.”

Beyond that, Adesanya is curious to see what other consequences Ngannou’s move has for MMA and UFC. He expects that the promotion will have to make some kind of adjustment in response. Perhaps UFC will act differently in the next big free agency negotiations, or chase bigger names in other promotions more heavily?

“I think the UFC, they’re not dumb,” Adesanya said. “They’ll take notice. They know how to adapt, and when something like this happens in another field, it creates a big ripple in the game, and a big enough ripple can force the UFC to change the way – even like a small change.”

“… This is a big f*cking move,” Adesanya concluded. “It causes a ripple that forces change.”

Insomnia

How is everyone feeling about the return of the BMF belt?

Speaking of BMF belts, I enjoy this subtle diss from the ultimate gamer, Rafael dos Anjos.

Forgot to mention that I became champion and defended the tittle successfully. But I think to fight for a BMF title you can’t be a champion or former champion. https://t.co/i3WBNt6Fej — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 17, 2023

It’s nice to see Ian Garry and Daniel Rodriguez friendly after the promotional antics beforehand.

Ian Garry Daniel Rodriguez



Things you love to see ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WjozT8IOCe — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) May 18, 2023

Makes sense to me!

Joaquin Buckley (@Newmansa94) reveals the reason why he dropped to welterweight: 'I got tired of getting knocked out'#UFCVegas73 pic.twitter.com/Har7TJmQ8R — MMA Mania (@mmamania) May 17, 2023

I very much appreciate the fact that — by and large — the hardcore MMA community couldn’t care less about the numbers in one’s record. Fight fans are still happy to rally behind Matt Brown or Michael Johnson or even someone like Marlon Vera, a current top contender with eight losses. It’s rad!

A professional kickboxer vs. a big lad who doesn’t seem to fell pain — my money is with Nzechukwu!

I read the words “Saitama Super Arena” and am instantly excited.

According the reports RIZIN might soon announce July "Summer Fight Festival" in Saitama Super Arena in a stadium mode (40k sized). Kai Asakura vs. Juan Archuleta for a BW title will be one of the main fights (if not the main one). pic.twitter.com/kPE02TvmlJ — Daniel Dziubicki ポリッシュハンマー (@DDziubicki) May 18, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

It takes real guts to go for an armbar in MMA. It’s so easy to lose position if the submission fails, whether that means getting reversed or getting the guard passed.

Armbars but they get increasingly acrobatic pic.twitter.com/FsRD91xaGc — Miguel Class (@MigClass) May 18, 2023

A tale as old as time.

Street fighter walked into gym, demanded to fight coach. They had him join sparring with a student instead. Not sure this is the best way to handle things anymore but if you walk into a fight gym asking for a fight... pic.twitter.com/MwofhESciZ — T. P. Grant (@TP_Grant) May 18, 2023

Good kick defense, and a lovely knee to the gut!

Random Land

The development of Mercedes cars:

Midnight Music: Indie, 2020

