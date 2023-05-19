 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Israel Adesanya reacts to Francis Ngannou’s mega PFL contract: ‘This is a big f—king move!’

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 270: Ngannou v Gane Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Israel Adesanya is excited about what Francis Ngannou’s massive new contract with Professional Fighter’s League (PFL) means for the future. “The Predator” didn’t just score a major payday in his free agency, but many of his other demands were accommodated. For example, Ngannou will help with the development of PFL Africa, has the freedom to pursue his boxing dreams, and has set a guaranteed minimum for his opponents.

It’s all fairly unprecedented, which is what happens when the Heavyweight champion walks at the height of his power! “Stylebender” is a longtime friend of Ngannou, and he described himself as “stoked” for Ngannou’s new path with PFL.

“It’s good news. It’s good for the game, I think,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel (via MMA Junkie). “What I really liked is how his opponent is guaranteed a million. That’s cool. What he’s doing with PFL Africa … you can see the potential already. PFL Africa, and Francis has a seat at the board, or at the table.

“This thing about his opponent is guaranteed a million, how many fighters are gonna be like, ‘Right, I need to get to the PFL. I wanna fight Francis,’ because now Francis is the guy, the money fight. That’s another twist on it that I like.”

Beyond that, Adesanya is curious to see what other consequences Ngannou’s move has for MMA and UFC. He expects that the promotion will have to make some kind of adjustment in response. Perhaps UFC will act differently in the next big free agency negotiations, or chase bigger names in other promotions more heavily?

“I think the UFC, they’re not dumb,” Adesanya said. “They’ll take notice. They know how to adapt, and when something like this happens in another field, it creates a big ripple in the game, and a big enough ripple can force the UFC to change the way – even like a small change.”

“… This is a big f*cking move,” Adesanya concluded. “It causes a ripple that forces change.”

