Boxing’s Lightweight division continues to pick up steam this Saturday (May 20, 2023) when undisputed champion, Devin Haney, battles two-time Olympic gold medalist and former three-division champion, Vasily Lomachenko, inside MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Prelims” undercard action begins on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.

As is tradition, DraftKings has prepared a feast of options for even the most granular of gamblers. Let’s have a look at the numbers behind “The Dream” vs. “Hi-Tech:”

Moneyline

Devin Haney -270

Vasiliy Lomachenko +220

Total Rounds

Over 10.5 -600

Under 10.5 +370

Fight Outcome

Devin Haney by Decision or Technical Decision −170

Devin Haney by KO/TKO/DQ +600

Draw +1600

Vasiliy Lomachenko by Decision or Technical Decision +350

Vasiliy Lomachenko by KO/TKO/DQ +800

Alternate Fight Outcome

Devin Haney to Win by KO +1600

Devin Haney to Win by TKO +900

Devin Haney to Win by Disqualification +10000

Devin Haney to Win by Unanimous Decision +100

Devin Haney to Win by Split Decision +550

Devin Haney to Win by Majority Decision +900

Draw +1600

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win by KO +2200

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win by TKO +1200

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win by Disqualification +10000

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win by Unanimous Decision +600

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win by Split Decision +1200

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win by Majority Decision +2000

Round Betting

Devin Haney to Win In Round 1 +10000

Devin Haney to Win In Round 2 +10000

Devin Haney to Win In Round 3 +8000

Devin Haney to Win In Round 4 +6500

Devin Haney to Win In Round 5 +5000

Devin Haney to Win In Round 6 +4000

Devin Haney to Win In Round 7 +3500

Devin Haney to Win In Round 8 +3500

Devin Haney to Win In Round 9 +3500

Devin Haney to Win In Round 10 +3500

Devin Haney to Win In Round 11 +3500

Devin Haney to Win In Round 12 +4000

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 1 +10000

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 2 +10000

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 3 +10000

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 4 +8000

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 5 +6500

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 6 +6500

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 7 +6500

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 8 +6500

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 9 +6500

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 10 +6500

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 11 +6500

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 12 +8000

Moneyline / Total Knockdowns

Devin Haney to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +900

Devin Haney to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns −225

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +2500

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +230

Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down

Yes +2000

Devin Haney to Be Knocked Down

Yes +600

No −1400

Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down

Yes +330

No −550

To Be Knocked Down and Win

Devin Haney +1000

Vasiliy Lomachenko +1800

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Be Knocked Down

Yes +550

No −1100

Total Knockdowns

Over 1.5 +700

Under 1.5 −1800

Knockdown Round Betting

Devin Haney to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +10000

Devin Haney to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +4000

Devin Haney to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +1400

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +10000

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +3500

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +1200

Round Betting

Devin Haney to Win In Round 1 +10000

Devin Haney to Win In Round 2 +10000

Devin Haney to Win In Round 3 +8000

Devin Haney to Win In Round 4 +6500

Devin Haney to Win In Round 5 +5000

Devin Haney to Win In Round 6 +4000

Devin Haney to Win In Round 7 +3500

Devin Haney to Win In Round 8 +3500

Devin Haney to Win In Round 9 +3500

Devin Haney to Win In Round 10 +3500

Devin Haney to Win In Round 11 +3500

Devin Haney to Win In Round 12 +4000

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 1 +10000

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 2 +10000

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 3 +10000

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 4 +8000

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 5 +6500

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 6 +6500

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 7 +6500

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 8 +6500

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 9 +6500

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 10 +6500

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 11 +6500

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In Round 12 +8000

Alternate Round Betting

Devin Haney to Win In 1-6 Rounds +2000

Devin Haney to Win In 7-12 Rounds +850

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In 1-6 Rounds +2000

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win In 7-12 Rounds +1400

Vasiliy Lomachenko Decision or Tech Decision +350

Round Group Betting

Devin Haney To Win In Rounds 1-3 +5000

Devin Haney To Win In Rounds 4-6 +1800

Devin Haney To Win In Rounds 7-9 +1200

Devin Haney To Win In Rounds 10-12 +1400

Vasiliy Lomachenko To Win In Rounds 1-3 +5000

Vasiliy Lomachenko To Win In Rounds 4-6 +2500

Vasiliy Lomachenko To Win In Rounds 7-9 +2200

Vasiliy Lomachenko To Win In Rounds 10-12 +2500

Vasiliy Lomachenko Decision or Tech Decision +350

When Will The Fight End

To Go the Distance −500

Round 9 +2200

Round 10 +2200

Round 11 +2200

Round 7 +2200

Round 8 +2200

Round 12 +2500

Round 6 +2500

Round 5 +2800

Round 4 +3500

Round 3 +5000

Round 2 +6500

Round 1 +8000

Either Alternate Round Betting

To go the distance −500

Fight to be won in rounds 7-12 +500

Fight to be won in rounds 1-6 +1000

Remember, MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the Haney vs. Lomachenko main event on Saturday night right here. The ESPN+ “Prelims begin” at 6 p.m. ET, continue both there and on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, then transition to ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET. Haney and Lomachenko are expected to make the walk closer to midnight.

For more on “Haney vs. Lomachenko” and other boxing-related events click here.