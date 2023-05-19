Random Land! 13 tidbits, facts and storylines | UFC Vegas 73

After two weeks on the road, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., May 20, 2023). In UFC Vegas 73’s main event, two Top 15-ranked women’s Strawweight fighters collide as Mackenzie Dern (No. 8) looks to get back into the win column against Angela Hill (No. 14). While UFC Vegas 73 isn't the strongest card, it still has some fun fights and interesting storylines. So, before it goes down, let's check out some random storylines, tidbits and statistics ahead of showtime ...

Rescheduled

Let's start with an obvious one: Dern vs. Hill was pushed back one week from UFC Charlotte. They were initially scheduled to fight on the main card, but the talented pair got pushed because UFC Vegas 73 needed a main event.

Main Event Blues

Dern is winless (0-2) thus far in UFC main events. In her first main event in 2021, she lost to Marina Rodriguez via unanimous decision. One year later, she lost to Yan Xiaonan in front of her biggest fan, Facebook kingpin, Mark Zuckerberg.

While she is aware of her winless streak in main events, it is one of the bigger reasons she took the fight one week later than scheduled.

Main Event Blues, Part Deux

The other person in the main event, Hill, is also winless in main events. She lost her only main event to Michelle Waterson via split decision in 2020.

'Overkill’ Opponents

Hill's last two opponents — Emily Ducote and Loopy Godinez — are fighting in the “featured bout” of UFC Vegas 73’s “Prelims” undercard. During UFC Vegas 73 media day, Hill revealed that she trained with both after defeating them.

Contender Series, Season 2

UFC Vegas 73’s co-main event is Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez. Both Middleweights competed on the second season of Dana White's Contender Series, which took place in 2018. Most recently, Shahbazyan took out Antonio Jones in 40 seconds, while Hernandez violently took out future UFC fighter Jordan Wright ... also in 40 seconds.

Moving Down

After 11 fights at Middleweight, Joaquin Buckley will be moving back down to where he started his career, Welterweight. "New Mansa" went 7-4 at 185 pounds, but after suffering back-to-back losses — including a second round knockout (watch highlights) — it was time to make a change. Buckley revealed at UFC Vegas 73 media day that it was his knockout losses, which is the reason he is dropping down to Welterweight. He faces Andre Fialho.

Joaquin Buckley (@Newmansa94) reveals the reason why he dropped to welterweight: 'I got tired of getting knocked out'#UFCVegas73 pic.twitter.com/Har7TJmQ8R — MMA Mania (@mmamania) May 17, 2023

Moving Up

Another fighter is changing weight classes: Chase Hooper. The 23-year-old is graduating to Lightweight after 10 fights at Featherweight. Hooper suffered his worst loss to date his last time out when he was finished for the first time in his young career by Steve Garcia (watch highlights).

Hooper may look like a stick figure at first glance, but he has cut a lot of weight for the past few years, and with him growing into his body, that ultimately made his decision.

Hooper faces Nick Fiore.

Chase Hooper at featherweight and lightweight pic.twitter.com/XSycWY3rRw — MMA Mania (@mmamania) May 17, 2023

Welcome Back, Diego

Carlos Diego Ferreira is returning from a 17-month layoff when he enters the Octagon this Saturday. A nasty injury kept him out of action since Dec. 2021 when he lost to Mateusz Gamrot. Ferreira is riding the longest losing skid of his career with three losses in a row. The 38-year-old fights fellow UFC veteran, Michael Johnson. Oh, and he has a fantastic new hairdo.

CDF's hair was on point at #UFCVegas73 media day pic.twitter.com/dEiMjptwom — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 17, 2023

The Natalia Silva Show

For some silly reason, top prospect, Natalia Silva, is buried on UFC Vegas 73’s “Prelims” undercard. The 26-year-old Brazilian has been nothing sort of perfect thus far in her short UFC career. In her Octagon debut, she dominated Jasmine Jasudavicius as a +200 underdog and then followed that up with a jaw-dropping knockout of Tereza Bleda (watch highlights).

Keep your eyes on Silva this weekend because she is a Flyweight prospect who could make some noise in the division. She fights Victoria Leonardo

Banger Of The Week

There is one fight this week that stands out for the Banger of the week: Buckley vs. Fialho

Buckley has been must-watch television since signing with the organization, and you can argue Fialho is just as exciting. Buckley holds 11 knockouts, while Fialho has 13. Both men could be fighting for their jobs, which could make it even more interesting.

One of these guys is going down ... don’t blink!

Wins And Losses

Twelve fighters are coming off wins, and 12 are coming off losses.

Multi-Divisions

Here are the divisions that will be on display this Saturday:

One Heavyweight fight

One Middleweight fight

Two Welterweight fight

Three Lightweight fights

One women’s Flyweight fight

Two women’s Strawweight fights

One Catchweight fight (120 pounds)

Beta Dog

According to DraftKings, the “biggest” underdog at UFC Vegas 73 is Leonardo at +625.

