Jon Jones enters Tyson Fury sweepstakes after Joe Rogan rant: ‘Give Dana a call’

Jon Jones welcomes a fight with Tyson Fury.

“The Gypsy King” was none too pleased to hear longtime Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) commentator, Joe Rogan’s, recent take on how he’d lose against Jones. Fury fired back, claiming, “Not a man born from a mother could f—k me up, in a room, on our own. Whatever happens in that room, I’d be walking out. Not a f—king problem.”

Between boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA), the advantages are as obvious as they’ve always been no matter the competitors. Jones agrees with that age-old sentiment, but wanted to clarify that inside the Octagon, there’s no debate.

“Hey Tyson, it seem like Joe may have struck a nerve,” Jones tweeted. “I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage. If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest, give [UFC President] Dana [White] a call. I’ll help you out.

“I’m the undefeated champion, I’m the A-side, it’s their job to come to me,” he added.

This isn’t the first time that Fury has had his name attached to hypothetical match ups with some of MMA’s all-time best Heavyweights. In recent months, former UFC champion-turned-newest Professional Fighters League (PFL) signing, Francis Ngannou, has been jockeying for a match, albeit in boxing or some kind of hybrid bout. Years prior, another former UFC titleholder, Cain Velasquez, was a name Fury liked his chances against.

For the current UFC Heavyweight champion, Jones, he’ll likely be tasked with Stipe Miocic in his next time out rather than a wild cross-sport fight with the boxing legend. Unsurprisingly, “Bones” went on to predict he’d defeat Fury via a first-round finish if they ever went toe-to-toe in MMA.