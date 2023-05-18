Video: Watch Jon Jones bust up UFC interview to annihilate (expletive) Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones made a cameo in my interview with Maurice Greene, his teammate, and had some choice words for Francis Ngannou pic.twitter.com/upNfLcNAX7

Jon Jones, above all else, is an opportunist.

The reigning heavyweight champion was lurking in the background while MMAmania.com correspondent Alex Behunin was interviewing former UFC heavyweight Maurice Greene, who is now a member of the “Bones” camp after the former light heavyweight titleholder abandoned the 205-pound weight class.

I guess the mere mention of “The Predator” was too much to resist.

“Francis is a p*ssy!” Jones said. “And always gonna be a p*ssy with all that muscle.”

Sounds like most UFC heavyweights are not impressed by big muscles.

Jones was in the same boat as Ngannou for the tail end of his light heavyweight reign, feuding with promotion president Dana White and promising to help the next generation of fighters understand their own value. But when push came to shove, Jones (like so many others) only talked the talk.

Ngannou actually walked the walk.

Ngannou refused to re-sign with UFC unless the promotion granted him certain exceptions, like the ability to pursue boxing matches. That meant giving up a legacy-defining showdown against Jones, assuming “Bones” was serious about making his heavyweight debut before “The Predator” set sail for greener pastures.

Add Jones vs. Ngannou to this ever-growing list of fizzled fantasy fights.

Ngannou, 36, has not competed since defeating heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane in the UFC 270 main event back in early 2022, and despite signing a landmark deal for PFL, the 17-3 “Predator” is not expected to make his MMA return until mid-2024.

Jones, 35, may be retired by then.