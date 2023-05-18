Video: Tyson Fury goes nuts on Joe Rogan, destroys ‘bald midget’ for Jon Jones fight pick

Who is the baddest heavyweight fighter in the world?

That depends on who you ask.

Boxing fans are likely to vote for current WBC titleholder Tyson Fury, a savage pugilist with knockout wins over Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte, just to name a few. But for podcasting deity Joe Rogan, the true king of the heavyweight castle is reigning UFC 265-pound champion Jon Jones.

I guess “Bones” is the new Cain Velasquez, at least when it comes to Fury.

“There’s no one who thinks Tyson Fury could beat Jon Jones,” Rogan said during a recent podcast. “No one thinks that. Tyson doesn’t think that. You want to talk about who’s the baddest man on the planet? If Jon Jones and Tyson Fury were locked into a room, I’m pushing all my chips on black. Fury is an amazing boxer, but he has no f—king chance in hell of making it out of the room. Zero chance. [Fury] would have to catch Jon immediately with one punch, and I just don’t see that happening, man. The threat of the takedown looms so large. That shot will come so unexpectedly. When he gets his hands around you, you’ll be so stunned.”

Rogan was clearly mistaken in his assessment, because Fury does believe he could handle himself in a fantasy fight against Jones, rules or no rules. And it sounds like the 34 year-old “Gypsy King” — roughly two years younger than Jones — didn’t appreciate Rogan’s assessment, or the fact that he’s bald and short.

Or maybe it’s just another publicity play.

Related Ngannou Aiming For Fury Fight This Summer

“I’m the baddest man on the planet! I heard Joe Rogan say something about me, and I’ve been off all the social medias and didn’t reply to that little pu—y, little f—king midget, bald-headed midget,” Fury said on social media. “I heard him say that Jon Jones could f—k me up if we were in the room together. I don’t think so. Not a man born from a mother could f—k me up, in a room, on our own. Whatever happens in that room, I’d be walking out. Not a f—king problem.”

Sadly we may never find out because Jones is under contract with UFC.

That doesn’t mean we can’t see how Fury would fare against one of the most dangerous heavyweights in MMA. Former UFC 265-pound titleholder Francis Ngannou recently signed with PFL and has the freedom to box outside the promotion’s “Smart Cage.”

And Fury has already extended an invitation to “The Predator.”

I have been here the whole time @Tyson_Fury. Since none of these boxers want to fight, let’s make it official ☝ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 18, 2023

Anthony Joshua is out. But is Tyson Fury in?

Stay tuned.