Latest UFC Vegas 75 fight card, ESPN lineup for ‘Vettori vs. Cannonier’ on June 17

Event: UFC Vegas 75: “Vettori vs. Cannonier”

Date: Sat., June 17, 2023

Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN and ESPN+

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Vegas 75 Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

UFC Vegas 75 Main Card, Prelims on ESPN/ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Alessandro Costa vs. Jimmy Flick

135 lbs.: Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns

185 lbs.: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Armen Petrosyan

125 lbs.: Tereza Bleda vs. Gabriella Fernandes

205 lbs.: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Zac Pauga

170 lbs.: Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov

155 lbs.: Nikolas Motta vs. Manuel Torres

125 lbs.: Denys Bondar vs. Carlos Hernandez

135 lbs.: Dan Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence

185 lbs.: Josh Fremd vs. Roman Kopylov

155 lbs.: Joaquim Silva vs. Arman Tsarukyan

125 lbs.: Felipe Bunes vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

135 lbs.: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Cristian Quiñonez

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

