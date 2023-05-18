 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter erupts over new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer, video game reboot

By Jesse Holland
/ new

We interrupt your regularly scheduled clickbait for an important announcement: MORTAL KOMBAT IS BACK!

Hopefully without the “Lil’ Bulldog.”

The fighting franchise is returning to its roots with Mortal Kombat 1, a reboot of the groundbreaking video game dropping Sept. 10 for Playstation 5, Xbox Series 10, and Nintendo Switch. Like Street Fighter, it’s a popular entry among combat sports enthusiasts.

As for the movies ... well, let’s save that for another post.

“Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities,” the website wrote. “Fight through a brand new story featuring your favorite Mortal Kombat characters like you’ve never seen them before. Choose from a unique roster of Kameo fighting partners to assist you in battle.”

Preorders start tomorrow (May 19) and come with Shang Tsung as a playable character.

Not surprisingly, Twitter is having a meltdown over the game’s new look, as well as its return to the beginning. 2023 is going to be a good year for fighting games, as Street Fighter 6 will also be released for all major systems in just a couple of weeks. In addition, Tekken 8 could find its way onto consoles at some point later this year.

Mortal Kombat 1 is coming ... but will you be playing?

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania