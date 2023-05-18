Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Kevin Lee is officially back.

“The MoTown Phenom” rejoined the UFC roster back in February, but a few months have gone by without a bout announcement. Now, The Underground’s John Morgan reports that Lee’s return bout has been booked, and he’ll face top prospect Rinat Fakhretdinov on July 1 at UFC Vegas 76 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fakhretdinov is just one fight into his UFC career, but the Russian wrestler is clearly a problem. In his debut, he battered Bryan Battle from pillar-to-post, picking up a 30-25 decision over the talented Ultimate Fighter (TUF) champion. “Gladiator” is riding a 16-fight win streak, and the vast majority of those victories come via stoppage.

Of course, Lee is no stranger to elite competition. He challenged for the interim Lightweight title opposite Tony Ferguson back in 2017, and he’s fought plenty of top names like Charles Oliveira and Rafael dos Anjos over the years as well. He’s found less success at Welterweight, however, dropping a decision to Daniel Rodriguez in his last 170-pound appearance. Since that defeat, Lee fought just once, defeating Diego Sanchez in a catchweight bout last year.

Insomnia

Caio Borralho isn’t pleased that other Middleweights — whose names happen to end in “Ov” — are scoring high-profile main slots against ranked men like Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa so early in their UFC careers.

So let see if I got this…



If I go to Dagestan, gets a citizenship…do I go straight for the belt in my next fight?



Or, after my 4 wins, don’t u guys think that Izzy should just give me the belt?



Help me guys. I’m a little bit confused #justasking — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) May 17, 2023

Sean Strickland is the ultimate contrarian, and he loves to say things in poor taste. I’m not personally bothered, but ... why?

Losing two in a row and missing weight resulted in Joseph Holmes’ release.

❌ Fighter removed: Joseph Holmes — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) May 17, 2023

Conor McGregor’s spinning form has always been lovely.

Cancel Dricus du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker already and make the spectacle booking for it’s too late!

Confirmed! #UFC293 will be in Sydney on September 10th (Per @walshawnick)



But who will be ready in time to fight Israel Adesanya?



️: https://t.co/qjZ82qV1pz pic.twitter.com/vW3TkTOaS6 — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) May 17, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo won’t be happening for at least a little while.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Shin guards don’t lessen the brutality of this head kick.

8️⃣ SECONDS: Kester Abad gets the quick #KO victory to kick off #UNF8! pic.twitter.com/8Y6MWNKfBZ — Up Next Fighting (@UpNextFighting) May 13, 2023

Chuckle-worthy.

A spinning elbow landing over top a knee is a new sequence to me.

Random Land

Look closely.

Midnight Music: Folk rock, 1971

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.