Live: UFC Vegas 73 media day video feat. Mackenzie Dern, Angela Hill

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 73: “Dern vs. Hill” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (May 20, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

1:45 p.m.: Anthony Hernandez

2:00 p.m.: Emily Ducote

2:15 p.m.: Joaquin Buckley

3:15 p.m.: Michael Johnson

3:30 p.m.: Angela Hill

3:45 p.m.: Viacheslav Borshchev

4:00 p.m.: Mackenzie Dern

4:15 p.m.: Edmen Shahbazyan

4:30 p.m.: Loopy Godinez

5:00 p.m.: Andre Fialho

5:15 p.m.: Hayisaer Maheshate

5:30 p.m.: Diego Ferreira

Note: Times and availability subject to change

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 73 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 73 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Dern vs. Hill” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.