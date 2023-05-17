Busted! The banned drug that popped Sean O’Malley strikes down two more UFC fighters

The promotion’s most popular banned supplement is back in the news.

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) just dropped the hammer on a pair of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters who both tested positive for the Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) ostarine. The result? Immediate six-month suspensions and fines of $407.50 apiece.

That’s according to MMA Junkie.

Bantamweight Kyler Phillips (10-2) flunked his urine test ahead of his Raphael Assuncao bout last March, which may explain his subsequent withdrawal from the Las Vegas fight card. “The Matrix” was replaced by “Dangerous” Davey Grant, who went on to defeat the Brazilian by way of technical submission.

Flowers (12-5-1) pissed hot prior to his Octagon debut as part of the UFC Vegas 70 event opposite Erick Gonzalez. Like Phillips, “Beast Mode” was forced to the sidelines and replaced by lightweight up-and-comer Trevor Peek, who went on to smash “Ghost Pepper” by way of first-round knockout.

Neither fighter has commented on their recent suspensions.

Ostarine was behind a 2019 suspension of bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley, who was hit with a six-month sit after getting sabotaged by tainted supplements. Other UFC fighters falling under the SARM sword include Rachael Ostovich, Diego Ferreira, and Thibault Gouti, just to name a few.

The suspensions for Phillips and Flowers are retroactive to their test dates.