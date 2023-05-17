Four fighters draw indefinite suspensions following UFC Charlotte

North Carolina Boxing and Combat Sports Commission recently released its list of injuries and medical suspensions for those fighters competing in the UFC Charlotte lineup last Sat. (May 13) on ABC from inside Spectrum Center in the “Tar Heel State,” with four of the 13 athletes suspended getting sat indefinitely — or until a physician clears them for return.

That’s according to MMA Junkie.

Nearly half the card escaped without medical suspension, including event headliners Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. “Bigi Boy” was submitted by “Malhadinho” inside the first frame (highlights here). As a result, the Surinamese striker will forfeit his spot within the Top 10 of the heavyweight division, which now goes to the Brazilian.

Complete UFC Charlotte medical suspensions below.

Tainara Lisboa: Suspended 30 days.

Jessica-Rose Clark: No suspension.

Lisboa def. Clark by submission

Bryan Battle: No suspension.

Gabe Green: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by a neurologist; also suspended 60 days.

Battle def. Green by knockout

Mandy Bohm: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by a neurologist and left eye cleared by ophthalmologist; also suspended 30 days.

Ji Yeon Kim: Suspended indefinitely until right knee cleared by orthopedic doctor; also suspended 180 days.

Bohm def. Kim by technical decision

Douglas Silva de Andrade: Suspended 45 days.

Cody Stamann: Suspended 21 days.

Silva de Andrade def. Stamann by unanimous decision

Karl Williams: No suspension.

Chase Sherman: Suspended 30 days.

Williams def. Sherman by unanimous decision

Matt Brown: No suspension.

Court McGee: Suspended 60 days.

Brown def. McGee by knockout

Alex Morono: No suspension.

Tim Means: Suspended indefinitely or until left foot cleared by orthopedic doctor; also suspended 180 days.

Morono def. Means by submission

Carlos Ulberg: No suspension.

Ihor Potieira: Suspended 45 days.

Ulberg def. Potieria by technical knockout

Ian Machado Garry: No suspension.

Daniel Rodriguez: Suspended 45 days.

Garry def. Rodriguez by technical knockout

Johnny Walker: Suspended 30 days.

Anthony Smith: Suspended 30 days.

Walker def. Smith by unanimous decision

Jailton Almeida: No suspension.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: No suspension.

Almeida def. Rozenstruik by submission

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

For complete UFC Charlotte results and play-by-play click here.