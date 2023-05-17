Latest UFC 291 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Poirier vs. Gaethje 2’ on July 29 in Salt Lake City

Event: UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2”
Date: Sat., July 29, 2023
Location: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+
Start Time: 6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card
UFC 291 PPV Main Event On ESPN+:
155 lbs.: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje for BMF title
UFC 291 PPV Main Card, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:
205 lbs.: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira
185 lbs.: Paulo Costa vs. Ikram Aliskerov
155 lbs.: Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green
170 lbs.: Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland
265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
170 lbs.: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira
125 lbs.: CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
For more upcoming UFC events click here.
Loading comments...