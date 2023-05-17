 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Latest UFC 291 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Poirier vs. Gaethje 2’ on July 29 in Salt Lake City

The BMF title is back! Two of the most violent lightweights in the history of MMA, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, will run it back atop the UFC 291 pay-per-view (PPV) card in Salt Lake City, a slam-bang lineup that also features the light heavyweight debut of ex-middleweight champion Alex Pereira as he collides with former division titleholder Jan Blachowicz!

By Jesse Holland
Event: UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2”
Date: Sat., July 29, 2023
Location: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+
Start Time: 6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC 291 PPV Main Event On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje for BMF title

UFC 291 PPV Main Card, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:

205 lbs.: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira
185 lbs.: Paulo Costa vs. Ikram Aliskerov
155 lbs.: Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green
170 lbs.: Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland
265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
170 lbs.: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira
125 lbs.: CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

