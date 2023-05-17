Latest UFC 291 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Poirier vs. Gaethje 2’ on July 29 in Salt Lake City

Event: UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2”

Date: Sat., July 29, 2023

Location: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC 291 PPV Main Event On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje for BMF title

UFC 291 PPV Main Card, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:

205 lbs.: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

185 lbs.: Paulo Costa vs. Ikram Aliskerov

155 lbs.: Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

170 lbs.: Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

170 lbs.: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira

125 lbs.: CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

