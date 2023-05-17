Bellator rankings updated following ‘Mousasi vs. Edwards’ event in Paris

The official Bellator MMA rankings were updated following Bellator Paris, which went down this past weekend (Fri., May 12, 2023) inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. In the main event, Fabian Edwards defeated Gegard Mousasi to secure his shot at Johnny Eblen’s Middleweight title at Bellator Dublin on Sept. 23, 2023, in Dublin, Ireland.

In the co-main event, Brent Primus upset Mansour Barnaoui to advance in the $1 million Lightweight Grand Prix tournament, punching his own title fight against division champion, Usman Nurmagomedov, in the process.

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Patricio Pitbull (35-5)

2. Vadim Nemkov (16-2)

3. Yaroslav Amosov (27-0)

4. Johnny Eblen (13-0) -2

5. A.J. McKee (20-1) -1

6. Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0) -1

7. Ryan Bader (31-7)

8. Sergio Pettis (22-5)

9. Patchy Mix (18-1)

10. Gegard Mousasi (49-9-2)

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Cris Cyborg (26-2)

2. Liz Carmouche (19-7)

3. Juliana Velasquez (12-2)

4. Cat Zingano (14-4)

5. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2)

6. Kana Watanabe (11-2-1) +1

7. Arlene Blencowe (15-10) -1

8. Sara McMann (14-6)

9. Sinead Kavanagh (9-5)

10. Leah McCourt (7-3)

10. Denise Kielholtz (7-5) NR*

MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT (265 Pounds)

C. Ryan Bader (31-7)

1. Linton Vassell (24-8)

2. Valentin Moldavsky (11-3)

3. Steve Mowry (10-0-1)

4. Daniel James (15-6-1)

5. Tyrell Fortune (12-3)

6. Tim Johnson (16-9)

7. Marcelo Golm (10-4)

8. Davion Franklin (6-1)

9. Oleg Popov (16-1)

10. Gokhan Saricam (8-2)

MEN’S LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205 Pounds)

C. Vadim Nemkov (16-2)

1. Corey Anderson (16-6)

2. Phil Davis (24-6)

3. Yoel Romero (15-6)

4. Grant Neal (8-1)

5. Alex Polizzi (10-2)

6. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (20-7-1)

7. Julius Anglickas (10-4)

8. Luke Trainer (7-1)

9. Karl Moore (11-2) -1

10. Karl Albrektsson (13-5)

MEN’S MIDDLEWEIGHT (185 Pounds)

C. Johnny Eblen (13-0)

1. Fabian Edwards (12-2) +1

2. Gegard Mousasi (49-2-2) -1

3. Anatoly Tokov (31-3)

4. Dalton Rosta (8-0)

5. Austin Vanderford (11-2)

6. Aaron Jeffery (13-4)

7. Romero Cotton (6-1) +1

8. Lorenz Larkin (25-7) -1

9. Douglas Lima (33-11) NR*

10. Khalid Murtazaliev (17-3) -1

MEN’S WELTERWEIGHT (170 Pounds)

C. Yaroslav Amosov (27-0)

1. Logan Storley (14-2)

2. Michael Page (21-2)

3. Jason Jackson (16-4)

4. Goiti Yamauchi (28-6) +1

5. Andrey Koreshkov (26-4) +1

6. Neiman Gracie (12-4) +1

7. Douglas Lima (33-11) -3

8. Brennan Ward (17-6)

9. Lorenz Larkin (25-7)

10. Sabah Homasi (17-11)

MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT (155 Pounds)

C. Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0)

1. Alexandr Shabliy (23-3)

2. Patricky Pitbull (24-11)

3. Tofiq Musayev (20-5)

4. Brent Primus (12-3)

5. AJ McKee (20-1) +1

6. Sidney Outlaw (16-5) -1

7. Islam Mamedov (22-1-1)

8. Gadzhi Rabadanov (19-4-1) +1

9. Mansour Barnaoui (20-4) -1

10. Archie Colgan (7-0)

MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Patricio Pitbull (35-5)

1. Adam Borics (18-2)

2. Jeremy Kennedy (19-3)

3. Aaron Pico (11-4)

4. Pedro Carvalho (13-7)

5. AJ McKee (20-1)

6. Mads Burnell (17-5)

7. Justin Gonzales (14-2)

8. Timur Khizriev (12-0)

9. Daniel Weichel (42-14) +1

10. Lucas Brennan (8-0) -1

MEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT (135 Pounds)

C. Sergio Pettis (22-5)

1. Patchy Mix (18-1) IC

2. Raufeon Stots (19-2)

3. Juan Archuleta (28-4)

4. Magomed Magomedov (19-3)

5. Danny Sabatello (14-2)

6. Kyoji Horiguchi (31-5)

7. Leandro Higo (21-6)

8. Brett Johns (19-3)

9. Enrique Barzola (19-7-2)

10. Jaylon Bates (7-0)

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Cris Cyborg (26-2)

1. Cat Zingano (14-4)

2. Sara McMann (14-6)

3. Arlene Blencowe (15-10)

4. Sinead Kavanagh (9-5)

5. Leah McCourt (7-3)

6. Sara Collins (4-0)

7. Dayana Silva (10-8)

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT (125 Pounds)

C. Liz Carmouche (19-7)

1. Juliana Velasquez (12-2)

2. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2)

3. Kana Watanabe (11-2-1)

4. DeAnna Bennett (13-8-1)

5. Sumiko Inaba (5-0)

6. Denise Kielholtz (6-5)

7. Veta Arteaga (7-4)

8. Diana Asvaragova (6-0)

9. Ilara Joanne (11-7) -1

10. Justine Kish (8-6)

Bellator will be back in action on June 16, 2023 to stage Bellator 297, featuring a light heavyweight title fight between Vadim Nemkov and Yoel Romero. In the co-main event, Patricio Freire will drop down the to the bantamweight division to face off against Sergio Pettis in an effort to win his third title in as many divisions.

