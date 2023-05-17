Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Nowadays, UFC salary information doesn’t release all that often. Slowly but surely, more and more athletic commissions have been deciding to withhold rather than release salary information. That’s done in the name of privacy, but the effective outcome has been lots of unknowns about the current UFC pay scale, as well as plenty of misinformation online.

Fortunately, North Carolina is one of the remaining commissions that releases salary information, meaning that all the salary details of last weekend’s (Sat. May 13, 2023) UFC Charlotte event are publicly available. Topping that list is veteran Welterweight slugger Matt Brown, who stopped Court McGee with just a single punch inside the very first round to take home $250k. In addition, Johnny Walker may not have wowed anyone in his victory over Anthony Smith, but it earned him a cool $180k.

“Lionheart” picked up a $200k check in defeat. Meanwhile, Jailton Almeida, winner of the main event, earned just $102k for his first-round finish over Jairzinho Rozenstruik ($130k).

Keep in mind, these payouts don’t include fight bonuses — Brown, for example, picked up an additional $50k on that end — promotional compliance sponsorships, or other unofficial payments. It also does not include deductions for expenses such as insurance, taxes, or management percentages.

Check out the complete list (courtesy of MMA Fighting) below:

UFC Charlotte Main Card:

Jailton Almeida ($51,000 + $51,000 = $102,000) def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik ($130,000)

Johnny Walker ($90,000 + $90,000 win bonus = $180,000) def. Anthony Smith ($200,000)

Ian Machado Garry ($28,000 + $28,000 win bonus = $56,000) def. Daniel Rodriguez ($78,000)

Carlos Ulberg ($33,000 + $33,000 win bonus = $66,000) def. Ihor Potieria ($12,000)

Alex Morono ($90,000 + $90,000 win bonus = $180,000) def. Tim Means ($90,000)

UFC Charlotte Preliminary Card

Matt Brown ($125,000 + $125,000 win bonus = $250,000) def. Court McGee ($60,000)

Karl Williams ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Chase Sherman ($33,000)

Douglas Silva de Andrade ($50,000 + $50,000 win bonus = $100,000) vs. Cody Stamann ($78,000)

Mandy Bohm ($10,000 + $10,000 win bonus = $20,000) def. Ji Yeon Kim ($35,000)

Bryan Battle ($50,000 + $50,000 win bonus = $100,000) def. Gabe Green ($26,000)

Tainara Lisboa ($10,000 + $10,000 win bonus = $20,000) def. Jessica-Rose Clark ($38,000)

Insomnia

Here’s Brown breaking down that big money KO:

I love it when fighters break down their own fights.



Listen to @IamTheImmortal explain his record-tying knockout. pic.twitter.com/zZ50lG2hwp — Miguel Class (@MigClass) May 16, 2023

UFC Charlotte has resulted in three fighters being released. Does anyone have any objections? All I really know is that my entire betting account is going on whoever fights Mandy Bohm next.

❌ Fighter removed: Chase Sherman — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) May 16, 2023

❌ Fighter removed: Jessica-Rose Clark — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) May 16, 2023

❌ Fighter removed: Ji Yeon Kim — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) May 16, 2023

Related Matches To Make After UFC Charlotte

I don’t like this matchmaking, but it’s going to be an amazing fight.

The champ himself confirmed it



Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov

5 rounds main event pic.twitter.com/7lOmfwTV1j — (@stiopic_) May 15, 2023

“Would you rather be overpaid or underrated?” is my favorite Jay Z quote to apply to MMA, but Francis Ngannou picked a good one too.

I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man ♟️ pic.twitter.com/ED9wZY0Vz0 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 16, 2023

Wild that Johnny Walker was involved in the weirdest moment in recent history, and it wasn’t even his fault!

What the fuck ? https://t.co/jk7p5oDDBR — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) May 14, 2023

This mitt man wasn’t ready for the action!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

More than anything else, the key to securing an armbar from bottom in MMA is to pivot the hips quickly.

WOOOW!! 10 fights. 10 wins. 10 first round stoppages!!



Gohdan Gnidko is a dangerous man! #KSW82 pic.twitter.com/vgKC9Bsain — KSW (@KSW_MMA) May 13, 2023

Check hook knockdowns are so satisfying.

Canaan Kawaihae knocks out Rudson Caliocane in under a minute #UFL2 pic.twitter.com/n95KxhgxOe — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 14, 2023

Put the wrestler on the fence and made him pay!

First round TKO by Ramiro Jimenez, taking out Nico Barna with a perfect flying switch knee and punches #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/02gKDEgdP2 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 14, 2023

Random Land

Cross ocean kayaking off the to-do list.

Out in your Kayak & this happens... ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/c14AydPJn3 — Wow Terrifying (@WowTerrifying) May 14, 2023

Midnight Music: NEAT!

