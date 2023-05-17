The common goal among most up-and-coming regional (or international) mixed martial arts (MMA) prospects is to one day compete for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Other major promotions such as Bellator MMA, Professional Fighter’s Leagues and ONE Championship are not far behind. Literally countless prospects across the globe are all working toward the same career goal, making it difficult to stand out in the sea of competition. As often as possible, MMAmania.com will highlight a different combat sports prospect to keep your eyes on.

Luis Gurule

Age: 29

Height: 5’5”

Weight class: Flyweight

Record: 5-0

Gym: Factory X

Back in the day, the biggest knock on the Flyweight division was the power, with many fights going to decision and submission. But, with fighters such as Deiveson Figueiredo, Kai Kara-France and Manel Kape, among others, the 125-pound division began to see more knockouts.

Top regional Flyweight prospect, Luis Gurule, is just like those guys — he boasts fantastic power and loves to knock dudes out.

Gurule fights out of Factory X in Englewood, Colorado. He wrestled in high school and college, but when his wrestling career ended, so did his competitive career ... for a minute. He became a geologist, and while doing that as a career, he started to get antsy. He found a Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym to fix his competitive itch, and before long, he was convicted to join Factory X’s fight team.

Teammate, Brandon Royval, has high praise for the prospect.

“Man, Luis Gurule is the real deal — he is mean, and he brings it,” Royval told MMAmania.com. “Honestly, the guy is one of the top guys that I rub shoulders with and has been a training partner for a few fights now — he is pure money and will be in the UFC soon. I mean, the guy has more knockouts than me.”

“Grim” holds a 100 percent finish rate, knocking out all of his opponents.

Watch Gurule stop fellow top prospect, Carlos Lozoya, at Fury FC 79 earlier this month:

Luis Gurule stops Carlos Lozoya in the third round!!#FuryFC79 pic.twitter.com/4mjW8BoWoa — Fury FC (@FuryFightingTX) May 7, 2023

Here are some of his other finishes:

Factory X’s Luis Gurule got another first round finish via backhand + GNP.



Keep your eye on him. pic.twitter.com/MaPR8KMc68 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 12, 2022

Luis Gurule drops Josiah Reyes with a huge knee and TKOs him with GNP #LFA141 pic.twitter.com/j8fLYMbxP7 — Will (@ChillemDafoe) September 10, 2022

Gurule could see himself competing on season seven of Dana White’s Contender Series, which will take place this Fall; however, with the Flyweight division still being shallow outside of the Top 15, it would not be surprising if he got the call straight to UFC.

