Two title fights! Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley and Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos official for UFC 292

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has quite the summer in store for the mixed martial arts (MMA) world.

UFC 292 is officially set to go down on Aug. 19, 2023, in the promotion’s return to Boston, Massachusetts, revealed UFC President, Dana White. Headlining the event will be Bantamweight titleholder, Aljamain Sterling (23-3), and No. 2-ranked contender, Sean O’Malley (16-1, 1 no contest). In the co-main event, the Strawweight title is on the line as the returning two-time champion, Zhang Weili (23-3), defends against Brazil’s Amanda Lemos (13-2-1).

O’Malley’s first career UFC title shot was inevitable after defeating the former champion, Petr Yan, via an action-packed split decision at UFC 280 in Oct. 2022 (watch highlights). “Suga” revealed shortly after the win that the promotion promised him he’d be next for the winner of UFC 288’s Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo main event two weekends ago (May 6, 2023). In the end, Sterling retained with his third consecutive defense, defeating Cejudo by a hard-fought split decision. Immediately after the win, Sterling went face-to-face with O’Malley in the Octagon, setting the table for this upcoming showdown.

Strawweight queenpin, Zhang, returns to action for the first time since Nov. 2022 against Lemos. “Magnum” last fought Carla Esparza, submitting “Cookie Monster” with a second-round modified rear-naked choke (watch highlights) to regain her title. A Lemos win would mark the second successful defense of her career between both title reigns.

Lemos will enter into the bout off a pair of big rebound victories over Michelle Waterson-Gomez via second-round guillotine submission (watch highlights) followed by a third-round Marina Rodriguez technical knockout with punches (watch highlights) in Nov. 2022. A Lemos upset would make her only the fourth Brazilian female UFC champion in company history behind Amanda Nunes, Cris “Cyborg” Justino, and Jessica Andrade.