BMF! Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje official title fight rematch headlines stacked UFC 291

UFC 291 is loaded.

The promotion announced the entire main card along with some preliminary bouts for its return to Salt Lake City, Utah on July 29, 2023. In the main event, two of the most entertaining fighters of all time, Dustin Poirier (29-7, 1 no contest), and Justin Gaethje (24-4), run things back at Lightweight. Despite UFC President, Dana White, insisting that the UFC 244 Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title in Nov. 2019 was a one-off, it’s being brought back for Poirier vs. Gaethje 2.

Poirier and Gaethje first met in April 2018, resulting in an epic Fight of the Year contender, and the winner for most who saw it. Ultimately, “The Diamond” bested “The Highlight,” finding a fourth-round technical knockout with punches. Each has challenged for undisputed UFC gold since, but in their rematch, that rare platinum strap will no longer be exclusive to Jorge Masvidal.

In the co-main event, recently dethroned UFC Middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira (7-2), makes his Light Heavyweight debut in the Octagon. Standing in “Poatan’s” way will be none other than the former 205-pound champion, Poland’s Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1). Blachowicz currently sits at No. 3 in the division’s official rankings.

Also back in action at UFC 291 will be one-time Middleweight title challenger, Paulo Costa (14-2), taking on rising prospect, Ikram Aliskerov (14-1). Costa will have back-to-back fights in Salt Lake City, defeating Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision in Aug. 2022.

The current UFC 291 line up can be seen below:

155lbs.: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

205lbs.: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

185lbs.: Paulo Costa vs. Ikram Aliskerov

155lbs.: Tony Ferguson vs. King

170lbs.: Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

265lbs.: Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

170lbs.: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira