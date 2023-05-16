Unfortunately for three fighters, UFC Charlotte didn’t come and go without casualties.

All suffering different types of losses this past weekend (May 13, 2023), veterans, Jessica-Rose Clark, Ji Yeon Kim, and Chase Sherman were revealed today (Tues., May 16, 2023) to no longer be a part of the roster, according to MMA Fighting.

Against Tainara Lisboa in the evening’s opening bout, Clark fell victim to a third straight submission defeat, dropping her UFC record to 4-5 (11-9, 1 no contest overall). It hasn’t been confirmed whether or not Kim and Sherman were released by the promotion or fought out their contracts, the latter of which was the case for “Jessy Jess.”

“That was the last fight on my contract,” Clark tweeted in response to the news. “We’ve got plans for the next step and I’m so so excited! I’ll put a video on IG in the next couple of days once I’ve had a chance to decompress. Thank you everyone for the constant love and support [heart emoji]”

Kim’s fight was an odd one, losing a technical decision to Mandy Bohm, extending her losing streak to five (3-7 in UFC, 9-7-2 overall). A point deduction was given to Kim in round two after a late strike. In round three, an illegal knee to a downed Bohm left her unable to continue, resulting in the early decision just under two minutes into the round.

Taking on Karl Williams, Sherman dropped a unanimous decision, making him 1-6 in his last seven outings (4-11 in UFC, 16-12 overall). This isn’t Sherman’s first departure from the promotion. “The Vanilla Gorilla” was released in 2018 before racking up three wins outside UFC and coming back in a short-notice opportunity against Ike Villanueva in May 2020.