Conor McGregor promises ‘an announcement soon’ on delayed UFC return against Michael Chandler

TUF 31 premieres in less than two weeks.

The combat sports reality show will be coached by lightweight rivals Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, who were expected to fight atop a UFC pay-per-view (PPV) at some point following the end of the season.

Unfortunately, McGregor was unable to meet the guidelines set forth by USADA — which require six months of clean drug tests before an athlete can return to competition — and the bout was shelved until further notice.

Not even promotion president Dana White has an answer.

“Soon, very soon,” McGregor told TMZ Sports about his UFC return. “An announcement soon.”

An announcement to coincide with Episode 1 of TUF 31 would not surprise me.

McGregor, 34, has not competed since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in summer 2021. As for Chandler, 37, he’s looking to rebound from his submission loss to the aforementioned Poirier at UFC 281 last November.

TUF 31 premieres May 30 on ESPN.