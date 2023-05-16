Francis Ngannou contract details leak revealing ‘high seven-figure purse’ for new PFL deal

Nothing is impossible.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou recently put pen to paper for a blockbuster deal in PFL, with “The Predator” expected to make his “Super Fight” debut inside the promotion’s “Smart Cage” at some point in mid-2024.

More details on how that partnership came together right here.

“Ngannou will anchor the PFL’s star-studded PPV Super Fight Division, serve on PFL’s Global Athlete Advisory Board, and will be Chairman and an equity owner in PFL Africa,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “Beyond working with Francis to advance the sport of MMA and scale PFL globally, I’m personally looking forward to supporting Francis in his commitment to fight for communities in Africa and around the world, inspired by his vision for the Francis Ngannou Foundation.”

Ngannou, 36, surrendered his UFC 265-pound title and walked away from Dana White and Co. earlier this year despite a lucrative offer to make “The Predator” the highest paid heavyweight in the history of the promotion (a designation that later went to this rival).

Was it worth it?

Bloody Elbow’s veteran number cruncher John Nash revealed key aspects of Ngannou’s PFL contract, which is expected to last for “two or three fights” and guarantees a “high seven-figure purse” for each bout with a split of the event profits.

In addition, the Cameroonian slugger will display his own sponsors inside the “Smart Cage” and requires a minimum salary for his opponent (that could go as high as $2 million). His contract will be free of championship clauses or automatic extensions.

Ngannou will also receive a signing bonus (or salary) to serve as PFL brand ambassador.

One of the major sticking points in his negotiations with UFC was the ability to dabble in other combat sports endeavors like the sport of boxing. As expected, “The Predator” will be able to throw hands in the ”sweet science” thanks to non-exclusivity with PFL.

No doubt PFL will use this recent acquisition to attract more sponsors and investors and having a name like Ngannou for a push into Africa may be worth the hefty price tag. That said, former UFC champions haven’t fared well under the PFL banner.

Not even the “Tom Brady of MMA.”