PFL drops first video teaser for MMA debut of former UFC champ Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou signed with Professional Fighters League (PFL) earlier this week and will make his “Smart Cage” debut at some point later this year. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight titleholder is also expected to serve in a leadership role for the promotion’s expansion into Africa.

“I am very excited for this game changing partnership with the Professional Fighters League to continue my MMA fighting career in the PFL’s PPV Super Fight Division,” said Ngannou. “I believe in the PFL’s ‘fighter first’ culture and global vision including developing the sport in Africa. With that, I am also proud to announce that I will serve as Chairman of PFL Africa which will be the leading MMA organization on the continent providing great African fighters the opportunity to compete on a global platform.”

No word yet on who Ngannou will face in his first fight under the PFL banner but the promotion was quick to drop a video teaser (embedded above) to celebrate his addition to the PFL ”Super Fight” roster, which also includes names like Jake Paul and Kayla Harrison, just to name a few. Expect more details in the coming weeks, if not sooner.