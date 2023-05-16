Francis Ngannou signs MMA deal with PFL, set for 2024 debut

Francis Ngannou has signed with Professional Fighters League (PFL), but don’t expect to see “The Predator” in their Smart Cage until mid-2024.

News of Ngannou’s signing was announced via The New York Times, which dubbed it an “unusual mixed martial arts deal” because of all the bells and whistles attached. The contract is only for MMA — Ngannou will continue to seek a big money 2023 boxing bout on his own without PFL involvement. Ngannou also gets “equity and leadership roles” in the company, including a seat on the promotion’s athlete advisory board and a role as chairman of PFL Africa.

On the actual fight side of things, Ngannou will compete in the PFL’s new “Superfight Division,” where athletes will make at least 50% of any pay-per-view proceeds earned. Francis becomes the third fighter in that division after Kayla Harrison and Jake Paul.

The potential is there for “The Predator” to make a lot of money ... if the PFL can match him up against the right opponent. Unfortunately there aren’t a lot of big name heavyweights floating around in MMA that might draw the big bucks, hence Ngannou’s decision to box in 2023.

As for how that’s going, Ngannou has had meetings with many top boxing promoters and sparred on social media with the likes of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. But no deal seems imminent, and a possible Saudi Arabia night of superfights at the end of the year threatens to tie up Fury, Wilder, Anthony Joshua, and Oleksandr Usyk. Leaving Ngannou with not too many options. Unless, of course, the Saudis want to splash him with cash as well?

The MMA community has been somewhat skeptical of Ngannou’s decision to walk away from the UFC heavyweight title to pursue boxing. No matter how passionate the Cameroonian power puncher is about the sweet science, it’s hard to imagine his debut against any top name being very competitive. It’s a cash grab, and good for Francis getting his bag, we guess.

"The Predator" @francis_ngannou is PFL bound!



He’s set to fight in the PFL’s PPV Superfight division https://t.co/Jal3clCZhW pic.twitter.com/5RRaG7oFwr — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 16, 2023

Let’s not pretend this boxing thing is what the best heavyweight MMA fighter in the world should be up to at the peak of his career, though.

As for the PFL, it’s a huge signing and more visibility for their “Superfight Division,” which offers pretty sweet terms for any big name fighter capable of escaping their contract with other promotions. It’s been a slow burn, though. Kayla Harrison became a part of the division in March 2022 and has had one PPV fight in November that she lost. Jake Paul signed at the start of this year promising a late 2023 or early 2024 MMA debut. As the days tick down to his August 5th boxing match with Nate Diaz, there’s no hint of any MMA training going on.

And now Francis Ngannou has signed with the promotion, but won’t compete for them until 2024. Again, they’re in the backseat as Ngannou focuses on his main target: boxing. The news is big, but doesn’t amount to much right now. Until one of these “Superfight Division” bouts actually lives up to the super designation, it’s just a lot of good PR with very little cagefighting to show for it.