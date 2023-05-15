Paul Craig set to make middleweight debut opposite Andre Muniz at UFC London

Paul Craig is getting a change of scenery.

UFC London will play host to the Middleweight debut of “Bearjew” Craig (16-6-1) on July 22, 2023. Welcoming the currently No. 9-ranked Light Heavyweight contender to the land of 185 will be a fellow submission artist, Andre Muniz (23-5), according to Laerte Viana. With Muniz ranked as the No. 15 Middleweight contender, Craig can instantly insert himself into the mix.

The upcoming match up will be Craig’s third appearance in London in four fights, going 1-1 in his previous two in the city. Scotland’s finest looks to snap a two-fight losing skid against Muniz, dropping a unanimous decision to Volkan Oezdemir before a tough first-round technical knockout by Johnny Walker (watch highlights) in Jan. 2023.

Muniz, on the other hand, also intends to get back in the win column. Falling into an impromptu main event against Brendan Allen his last time out at UFC Vegas 70 in Feb. 2023, Muniz tasted his first UFC defeat via a shocking third-round rear-naked choke submission (watch highlights).

Both Craig and Muniz were on lengthy winning streaks before their recent losses, highlighting their exceptional ground games. Against each other, fans should expect to see grappling exchanges aplenty.

The current line up for UFC London can be seen below:

265lbs.: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

125lbs.: Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

155lbs.: Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez

135lbs.: Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad

155lbs.: Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam

170lbs.: Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons

155lbs.: Yanal Ashmouz vs. Chris Duncan

265lbs.: Jamal Pogues vs. Michael Parkin

135lbs.: Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos

145lbs.: Joshua Culibao vs. Lerone Murphy

145lbs.: Andre Fili vs. Nathaniel Wood

185lbs.: Bryan Barberena vs. Makhmud Muradov

185lbs.: André Muniz vs. Paul Craig